WITCH DOCTOR TIPS POLICE ABOUT 18-YEAR-OLD MURDER SUSPECT WHO SOUGHT PROTECTION AFTER KILLING GRANDMOTHER

Chililabombwe ~ Mon, 08 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An 18-year-old boy of Chililabombwe who stabbed his grandmother, removed her eyes and buried her in a shallow grave within the yard has been arrested after police were tipped by a witch doctor he went to seek protection from.

The 18-year-old suspect wanted protection against being haunted by his grandmother.

” Police in Chililabombwe have arrested an eighteen-year-old person, who allegedly murdered his sixty-two-year-old grandmother on Friday, 5th February, 2021. The suspect, being a grandson, was staying in the same house with his grandmother for sometime. However, it is alleged that, on the aforementioned date, he gruesomely killed his grandmother, stabbed her with unknown sharp instrument, removed her eyes and buried her in a shallow grave within the yard,” Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed.

He said the suspect then went to the witch doctor to seek protection.

“He went to the Witch Doctor to seek protection against being haunted by his dead grandmother. After explaining his story, the alert Witch Doctor tipped the Police officers and the suspect was arrested. He later on led the Police to the scene where his grandmother’s body was exhumed from the shallow grave. The suspect is in Police custody and will appear in court soon. I wish to commend the alert Witch Doctor for his unique role he played in helping the Police and the public to arrest the suspect. Such action is rare and l take this opportunity to urge others to emulate his action,” Mr Chushi said.