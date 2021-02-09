WE’RE AWARE OF SCHEMES TO PAINT PF AND PRESIDENT LUNGU BLACK – KAMBA



Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Province PF Secretary Kennedy Kamba says the public should be wary of malicious schemes orchestrated to label President Edgar Lungu and the PF corrupt.

In a statement, Mr Kamba notes the PF is aware of the selfish agenda of change of government, and enemies are trying by whatever means possible to dent the image of President Lungu before Zambians.

He stated that frustrated and bitter UPND cadre Brebner Changala has gone to an extent of putting up weird claims that President Lungu is corrupt and that State House has become a crime scene.

“We want all good Zambians out there, the right thinking members of the public and all stakeholders to be wary of the malicious schemes that are being orchestrated to label President Edgar Lungu, institutions of governance and indeed the PF as corrupt. As the ruling party, we are aware that our opponents in the opposition, the self-acclaimed Civil Rights Activists and some frustrated and bitter leaders of some NGO’s and some media organisations, are pushing their selfish agenda of change of government, and have ganged up to try by whatever means possible to dent the image of President Lungu before Zambians,” Mr Kamba said in reaction to Mr Changala’s statement.

“If you look at some tabloids today, the entire edition is flooded with mere speculations of corruption, quoting one frustrated and bitter UPND cadre Brebner Changala who has gone to an extent of putting up weird claims that President Lungu is corrupt and that State House has become crime scene. These machinations are extremely unacceptable and we want the public to be wary of this dirty campaign against their beloved President Edgar Lungu.”

He stated that it is in the public domain that President Lungu has openly stated that he will not allow corruption in his government.

“The haters of the PF are aware of the fact that President Lungu has scored milestones in terms of delivering the promise he made of massive development across the country and now they have no issues to debate on apart from making weird claims. For the record, President Lungu has said time and again that he hates corruption, any sort of dirty deals and all related vices. We have senior government officials who have been fired over allegations and proven reports of immoral conduct,” Mr Kamba said. “Corruption has actually been an enemy number one of the PF. Time and again, President Lungu has said he will not shield anybody found wanting in this area of corruption or related criminality. It is, therefore, extremely unacceptable that we have people like Brebner Changala who is busy insulting the integrity of State House and claiming that it has become a crime scene.”

He said this level of trying to embarrass President Lungu on baseless claims is highly unacceptable.

”We want to warn him and his cohorts, to tame their tongue. We will not allow President Lungu’s integrity and indeed the decorum of his Presidency to be drawn in the mud by frustrated individuals who want to embarrass him before the eyes of the citizenry who love the President and his result oriented approach to governance.

As we speak today, there is no sector that is lagging behind in terms of meeting the needs of Zambians despite the global economic turmoil in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stated.

He stated that Zambia today is a huge construction site because of the PF.

“Zambia today is a huge construction site with people’s needs in terms of infrastructure development driving the government agenda. Here in the capital Lusaka and outside Lusaka, roads are being done, hospitals and specialised hospital that will end seeking medical attentions from abroad has been completed by hundred percent, water reticulation systems are being improved, Airports are being upgraded, men and women in uniform today have decent accommodation, the education system is solid with a very effective management, social cash transfer has been improved, Mines and Minerals development is on course, with major mines now in the hands of the people themselves, and many other programmes aimed at turning the wills of the industry are on course and performing well,” Mr Kamba said.

“We want to tell all Zambians of good will not to listen to doomsayers. We have some disgruntled and shameless individuals that want your government to fail but it will not. The PF government is being led by a visionary and vibrant leadership under President Edgar Lungu, and it is loved by many Zambians. It is for this reason that he will win and bounce back into State House come August this year.”