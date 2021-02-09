CHONGWE MAN KILLED BY MENTALLY CHALLENGED PERSON￼

Chongwe ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

A 37-year-old Chongwe man has allegedly been killed by a mentally disturbed man for threatening to beat him while urinating on a rubbish pit.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview that Swaziwell Banda of Chief Nkomesha’s area was murdered by a suspected mentally disturbed person identified as Faindani Banda commonly known as ‘Zambia’ using a piece of wood.

“It is alleged that the accused person was passing urine at a nearby rubbish pit when the now deceased picked a plank and threatened the mad person,” Ms Katongo said.

She said in the process of threatening the suspect, the deceased, was pushed to the ground and the same plank was used to hit him on the head and he died on the spot.

She said the suspect has been arrested and is detained in police custody.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail