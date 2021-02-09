EDUCATION IS AN EQUALIZER, SAYS NDOLA MP



Ndola ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga says education is the best equalizer between the rich and the poor.

Mr Mulenga said it is his desire to ensure that every citizen receives quality education regardless of one’s status in society.

He said this when he visited YoungNak Christian School in Ndola’s Chipulukusu township.

“Education plays a very important role as it is a great social equalizer which can level the playing field for disadvantaged children. It can equal the gap between the rich and the poor,” Mr Mulenga said.

He said President Edgar Lungu’s desire is to see every child receiving an education in order to secure both the country and their future.

Reverend Kim Seo Young, a Korean who runs the School, told Mr Mulenga that works on the school will commence as soon as possible provided the land issue is resolved at the quickest possible time.

Rev. Kim said the mission is to provide the most vulnerable children in society with the much needed education.