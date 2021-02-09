GPZ COMMENDS HEALTH MINISTER OVER EXPIRED DRUGS REVELATION

Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) has commended health minister Dr Jonas Chanda for bringing to light the drugs which expired at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).

During a check yesterday at ZAMMSA which was previously known as Medical Stores Limited (MSL), Dr Chanda bemoaned the large amount of medicines expiring at the Agency.

And GPZ president Jackson Silavwe said in a statement issued to the press today that those involved in the expired drugs scandal are enemies of the Zambians.

Silavwe however called for those found wanting in the cartel to be firmly disciplined.

The opposition leader said it was unbelievable that essential drugs could expire on the shelves of medical stores and yet hospitals and health facilities throughout the country experience perpetual shortages whilst patients are dismissed with mere prescriptions.

“The findings by the Minister of Health are not only worrying but downright painful and a clear case of unpatriotism when the majority of our citizens are dying due to non-availability of the same drugs,” he said.

“The report also vindicates our call as GPZ for a thorough probe of the health sector as it also exposes the lack of seriousness by officials in this sector to properly account for public resources. This is extreme wastage. We therefore, call upon the PF government through the minister in charge of health to firstly make known to the nation the contents of the report he has requested from the acting Director of MSL/ ZAMMSA.”

The opposition leader has however commended the minister for his proposal to realign the Ministry of Health.