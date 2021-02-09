POLICE ARREST 58-YEAR-OLD ACTOR OVER DEFILEMENT

Chisamba ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Central Province Police Commissioner Mr Chola Katanga has confirmed the arrest of 58-year-old Zambian actor Binwell Mwape, aka Kanabesa, for alleged defilement of a 12-year-old.

Mr Mwape, who is detained at Chisamba Turnoff Police Post, is yet to be charged as investigations are still ongoing.

The alleged case of defilement took place on Sunday around 22 Miles area at Mwape’s house.

“Police in Chisamba of Central Province received a report of Defilement of a girl under the age of 16 which was reported on 07th February, 2021 at 15:20 hours in which aged 44 year old female adult of 22, Miles in Lukata area, Chief Mungule, of Chibombo District reported on behalf of her daughter aged 12 years that she was defiled by Binwell Mwape aged 58 of 22 Miles. This is alleged to have occurred on Sunday 07th February, 2021 at 12:00 hours at the residence of the suspect Mwape,” Police spokesperson Esther Katongo also confirmed the matter later.

Mwape is detained in police custody for the subject offence while the victim was issued with a medical report form.

The suspect is yet to be formally charged.