PRESIDENT LUNGU NEEDS SUPPORT OF ALL ZAMBIANS IN HEALTH SECTOR REFORM PROCESS

So much has happened in the country’s health sector within a very short time. From the Honeybee scandal to the reshuffles and now restructuring of the Ministry of Health as well as the transition of the Medical Stores Limited to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). Added to these is the dissolution of the entire board of the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), which had also been at the centre of the big Honeybee scandal.

What came out of the scandal was enough to compel President Edgar Lungu to act. This has never happened before in the almost 10 years of the PF rule.

We all know that the Ministry of Health is one of the key institutions in the country as whatever it does impacts directly on the lives of our people. Any caring government would never want to compromise the health of its people. This is the reason why the reported scandals at the Ministry of Health got the President acting swiftly.

When swearing in Dr Jonas Chanda as the new health minister, President Lungu categorically stated that his was a very huge task of ensuring that donor and public confidence which had been lost in that ministry was restored. Anybody who understands the complexities of the Ministry of Health will attest to the fact that it is not easy to get one’s feet on the ground and begin to touch where it matters most.

With the blessings of the President, Dr Chanda is currently turning things around – dissolved the ZAMRA board, referred the Honeybee contract back to the Attorney General for possible cancellation, reduced the number of directorates to 7 from 17, etc. This is the first time in a long time that we have ever seen such proactivity in the Ministry of Health.

And sadly, just yesterday, Dr Chanda revealed that some drugs were left to expire at ZAMMSA yet a number of health facilities around the country had been going without certain supplies for some time. What does this mean? Isn’t this clear sabotage of the government systems where people were made to believe the government was not buying medicine yet they were there? This is a lapse that has only taken place within a short period of time. Fortunately, everything is being rectified.

We therefore understand why Dr Chanda was very angry when he learnt about the expiry of critical drugs, which he has since instructed an immediate destruction of those drugs.

We need these reforms in the health sector and so far, we can confidently say we are headed in the right direction. Our appeal is that we must not leave this work to President Edgar Lungu or Dr Jonas Chanda alone; this is a task that requires participation of all well meaning Zambians.