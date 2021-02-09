MY ROLE AS MINISTER IS TO PROTECT THE PEOPLE, NOT TO HARM THEM – DR CHANDA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has ordered the immediate destruction of all expired drugs found at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), and has told Zambians that his role as minister is to protect them from toxic products.

Dr. Chanda says there is danger that these products can find themselves on the market once found in the hands of unscrupulous people, posing a danger to unsuspecting members of the public.

The Minister said this when he paid an impromptu visit to the ZAMMSA Headquarters Warehouse.

The visibly disappointed Minister added that it was unacceptable to allow the much needed drugs expire in the ZAMMSA warehouses, when Government was investing huge amounts of money to procure them.

And Dr. Chanda has given a 24-hour ultimate to management at ZAMMSA to provide his office a comprehensive list of all expired drugs in the warehouse and how much they cost.

Dr. Chanda said it is regrettable to have drugs and medical supplies expire when the health facilities are experiencing shortages.

He is optimistic that the change in name and functions from Medical Stores Limited to ZAMMSA, will bring to an end wastage of resources through expired drugs as well as end procurement loopholes.

Dr. Chanda says his role as Minister was to protect the public and not to harm them.