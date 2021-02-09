UNZA TO OPEN IN PHASED APPROACH FOR FRESHERS AND SECOND YEAR STUDENTS



Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The University of Zambia will open for learning in a phased approach for students in their first and second year of study.

University of Zambia Acting head of communication and marketing, Dr. Brenda Bukowa said the decision was reached at the university’s special meeting held on Tuesday, 09th February 2021.

Dr. Bukowa adds that the senate also resolved to review its resolution of 27th January 2021 regarding the phased re-opening of the University of Zambia for students in their first and second year of study.

She further, says the University Senate has also reviewed the phased re-opening for students in the schools of Veterinary Medicine, Health Sciences, Nursing Sciences and students in the School of Public Health.

Under this approach all First Year Students that reported for face-to-face learning on 8th February 2021 will continue with blended learning for a period of three months starting February 2021 to April 2021.

And all Second Year students who were supposed to report for face-to-face learning on 15th February 2021 should not do so but instead report to campus for a period of three months starting 4th April 2021 until June 2021 for face-to-face learning.

She further explains that all Sixth Year students in the School of Veterinary Medicine will now report for face-to-face learning starting on 14th February 2021.

Dr. Bukowa adds that students in the schools of Health Sciences, Nursing Sciences and Public Health with the exception of 4th year students must report for face-to-face learning starting on 15th February 2021.

And the University Senate has further resolved that 4th year Radiography students majoring in Therapeutic Oncology must also report for face-to-face learning starting on 15th February 2021.

“Please note that online registration which began on 8th February for ALL students at UNZA will run up until 12th March 2021. Late registration will run from 13th to 31st March 2021. Further note that accommodation for ALL students reporting for face-to-face learning is subject to availability of bedspaces and ALL students are required to strictly observe all the Ministry of Health COVID-19 prevention guidelines and those set by the University Management,” Dr Bukowa said.