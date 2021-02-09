X-RATED VIDEOS TO BE VIEWED IN COURT

Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Feb 2021

A Magistrate will this month view evidence containing over 40 obscene videos and pictures found on a Samsung 8phone belonging to a 53-year-old male Chisamba farmer accused of possession of obscene material and having sex with a 17-year-old boy.

The accused in the matter is Douglas Watt.

It is alleged that between May and July 17 2019, Watt allegedly had carnal knowledge of a juvenile against the order of nature.

In the second count, it is alleged that on the some date, the accused had in possession obscene pictures and videos on a mobile phone, materials tending to corrupt morals, the Zambia Daily Mail reports.