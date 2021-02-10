7 ARMY OFFICERS SURVIVE NYIMBA ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Nyimba ~ Wed, 10 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

About seven Zambia Army officers sustained injuries in a road traffic accident that occurred at Malilangwe area, about 38 kilometres west of Nyimba District.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said the accident happened when the driver of a DAF Truck registration number AD 3626, which was heading to Lusaka, failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and in the process lost control and overturned.

Mr Lungu said the vehicle had six passengers on board who sustained injuries.

He said the driver, Alick Hawizu, a warrant officer of Arakan Barracks, sustained suspected fractured leg and complained of chest pains.

Mr Lungu said one of the officers was treated as an outpatient at Nyimba District hospital while others were admitted at the same facility.

He said motor vehicle had a damaged tale board, damaged right front wheel bearing and deformed right front part.