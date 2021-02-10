CONCOURT SETS 9 APRIL AS JUDGEMENT DATE IN DIPAK PATEL VS ATTORNEY GENERAL CASE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Constitutional Court has set 9 th April 2021 as judgement in the matter where Former Commerce Minister Dipark Patel has sued the Attorney General.

Mr Patel challenged the constitutionality of the manner in which the Zambian government has procured debt since the enactment of the amended Constitution in 2016.

The Court will rely on the documents on record in rendering its Judgment.

Mr Patel is represented by Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company and Mr Jeah Madaika and Mrs S Kalima Banda of J and M Advocates.

And the Attorney General is being represented by the Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa and Principle State Advocate Mrs K N Mundia.