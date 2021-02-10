COVID-19 KILLS 20 IN LAST 24 HOURS AS 50 PUPILS GET INFECTED



Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has recorded 20 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

And Minister of Health Dr Jonas Chanda has disclosed that 50 pupils have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 6, 500 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Dr Chanda said in a statement issued to the media that most of the cases have been recorded in Southern province.

The minister said day-scholars who tested positive will be managed at home while their contacts are traced and the school environment sanitized.

He added that children in boarding schools, where boarders sleep in common dormitories and interact for longer periods with their fellow students will be managed in the context of a facility-based case.

Dr Chanda also mentioned that any positive cases in boarding schools should be isolated, and their contacts quarantined and tested to ensure the risk of further spread is mitigated.

“Our policy decision to reopen schools and higher learning institutions factored in the possibility that some teachers and pupils would test positive. We continue to routinely screen and swab learners as part of our compliance monitoring and in the last 24 hours, over 6, 500 students were screened, and 50(0.8%) country-wide were found positive, most of whom were from Southern province.”

“Our teams of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Environmental Health and Surveillance experts are continually providing context specific guidance to schools around the country. In terms of day-scholars, positive students will be managed at home while their contacts are traced and the school environment sanitised. On the other hand, children in boarding schools, where boarders sleep in common dormitories and interact for longer periods with their fellow students will be managed in the context of a facility-based case. Any positive cases in boarding schools should be isolated, and their contacts quarantined and tested to ensure the risk of further spread is mitigated.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with our colleagues from the Ministries of General Education and Higher Education, will be releasing the guidelines in this regard shortly.”

Commenting on the use of Ivermectin, the minister said the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority provided guidance on the dangers of the use of the drug, which is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

The minister said there is currently limited evidence for the drug’s efficacy.

He however urged members of the public to make informed choices and only acquire their medicines from legitimate sources.

Dr Chanda said there are reports of a cluster of haemorrhagic deaths in Chunya District in Southern Tanzania which are being investigated.

“Our disease intelligence plays a critical role in monitoring disease trends both in country and in the region. Zambia as you know shares long borders, and it remains critical that our Points of Entry to meticulously screen travelers to avoid the importation of diseases including various variants of the Corona Virus. We are therefore working to ensure that Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) testing at entry points (borders, airports, ports) is ramped up and we will be engaging with a number of private players who have expressed interest in supporting point of entry and departure testing in line with international best practices,” he said.

“In the same vein, I wish to inform the nation that we have received reports of a cluster of haemorrhagic deaths in Chunya District in Southern Tanzania which are being investigated. Our rapid response teams in the border areas including Nakonde have been placed on high alert and we will keep you informed on this developing situation.”

Meanwhile, the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 963 new Covid-19 cases out of 6,747 in the last 24 hours.