NOTORIOUS CAR THIEF NABBED IN KITWE

Kitwe ~ Wed, 10 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe have arrested a notorious thief behind a spate of car thefts at shopping malls, night clubs and lodges on the Copperbelt.

Today was not one of Charles Mupewuka’s ‘lucky’ days as the 28-year-old suspect was arrested at a check point in Kitwe enroute to Lusaka where he intended to sell a bulk of stolen goods such as laptops and phones.

Mupewuka is a resident of Kalulushi District, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has disclosed.

“Police in Kitwe have arrested Charles Mupewuka, 28 of Kalulushi District, who has been behind the cases of Theft from Motor Vehicles within Kitwe Town Centre, Shopping Malls, Night Clubs and Lodges in Kitwe. The criminal who has been using a Black Toyota Mark X, Registration Number 159 to commit the offences was intercepted by alert Police Officers at the Check Point as they were trying to drive out of Kitwe to Lusaka to go and sell the stolen Laptops, Phones, IPads, using a now painted Grey Mark X, bearing a Registration Number BAP 159,” Mr Chushi said.

After a thorough search at the house for the suspect, the Police managed to recover different items such as a black Apple Laptop, a black Acer Laptop, 2 Grey HP Laptop, 1 Black HP Laptop, 6 Pairs of New Motor Vehicle Number Plates bearing the following marks; BCD 4212 zm, BCC 2814, AOB 5374 zm, BAP 159 and BCB 8985 zm, a Hawk King Electric Brower for ICT Dept of Lands, Ndola.

Other items recovered include a Silver and black Tools Box, 8 Tee- Bars used to open M/Vehicles, 1 Brown Purse, 1 Black Laptop bag, 1 Black Nike Laptop bag, 1 Maroon Laptop bag, 3 dark brown Laptop bags, 1 Striped medium Laptop bag, 15 Locknuts for wheels, 1 Toyota Car Key, 3 Small brown leather bags, 2 small black bags,14 USB Cables, 4 Laptop cables, 1 black Car radio, 1 Pressing Iron, 1 big brown bag, a pair of game control, 49 New DSTV Decoders in boxes, 3 IPad Phones, 1 External Hard drive, 4 Mifi, Airtel home router, 1 Power bank, 8 Laptop connect, 2 iPhones (Silver & Green in colour), 3 Samsung Phones, 2 Samsung Note 10 Phones, 3 Plasma TV, 2 Home theaters, Speakers and Cash money amounting to K800.

Mr Chushi has asked members of the public who have lost items to visit the police to identify their goods.

“Police wish to inform all those whose property was stolen from their Motor vehicles, whilst parked in Town, especially at the Shopping Malls, Night Clubs, Lodges, Restaurants to come and identify the suspect as well as the items recovered,” Mr Chushi said.