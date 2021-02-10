PF OPENS APPLICATION PROCESS FOR THOSE WISHING TO CONTEST AUGUST POLLS IN SOUTH, N/WESTERN, WESTERN PROVINCES

Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced that the party is open to receive applications from bonafide members interested to contest as Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors for Southern, North-Western and Western provinces in the August 2021 General Elections.

In a statement issued today, Mr Mwila said interested members are required to submit their applications to the Constituency committees.

“Interested members of the party in the three Provinces will be required to submit their applications to the respective Constituency Committees and copied to the District Committees, Provincial Committees and the Secretary General. All applications should reach the Party Secretariat by 20th February 2021,” Mr Mwila stated.

“Please note that Constituency Committees shall meet to interview the candidates from 21st to 22nd February. The District Committees shall conduct interviews from 24th to 27th February 2021 and the Provincial Committees shall conduct their interviews from 1st to 5th of March 2021. Provincial Reports should reach the Secretariat on 9th March 2021.”

He has also stated that the date for the sitting of the Party’s Central Committee will be advised at a later stage and has since called on all members to take interest in these processes, including the women and youth.