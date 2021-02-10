ZAMRA CONSIDERS DRUG FOR HORSES AND CATTLE IN TRIALS FOR TREATMENT AND PREVENTION OF COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has revealed that it is intending to embark on studies to explore the efficacy of ivermectin for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in Zambia.

This comes to light after the continued monitoring of developments by ZAMRA regarding the use of Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

In a statement issued to the media today, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu said the Authority noted the position adopted by some countries within the region to allow for use of ivermectin in a controlled-access program under supervision.

“The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) wishes to inform members of the public that the Authority has continued monitoring developments regarding use of Ivermectin for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. ZAMRA has noted the position adopted by some countries within the region to allow for use of ivermectin for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 on compassionate grounds in a controlled-access program under supervision,” she said.

“In view of inadequate clinical evidence on the efficacy of Ivermectin for treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the Authority wishes to inform members of the public about impending studies to explore the efficacy of ivermectin for treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in Zambia. This entails that Ivermectin will only be used in approved clinical trials where participants will be closely monitored and generated evidence shall inform policy on the prevention or treatment of COVID-19; after which members of the public will be informed of the outcomes.”

Mrs Iluamupu said the Authority will continue to support researchers who intend to investigate possible treatment or prevention of COVID-19 by expediting the review process of the applications for conduct of clinical trials and importation of investigational medicinal products.

She however advised the general public to continue adhering to health guidelines aimed at mitigsting the spread of the pandemic.

Mrs Iliamupu added that people should refrain from self-prescribing with any unauthorized medical products as it may lead to adverse effects.