OVER 3 MILLION CIRCUMCISED IN 13 YEARS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over 3 million males have undergone the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision-VMMC currently being implemented by Government, through the Ministry of Health from the period 2007 to the close of 2020.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda has revealed that Zambia has averted 26- thousand new HIV infections as a result of Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision since its inception in 2007.

Dr. Chanda said this In a speech read for him by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary-Technical Services, Kennedy Malama during the virtual launch of the VMMC National Operation Plan 2021 -2025.

The Minister has reiterated Government’s committment towards the reduction of HIV/AIDS disease burden, through the implementation of various prevention interventions such as VMMC.

He further disclosed that the Ministry, working in partnership with different stakeholders has since developed the 2021-2025 VMMC National Operation Plan aimed at circumcising 3-million males by the year 2025.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people of Eastern Province has commended Government’s efforts in the fight against HIV/AIDS through VMMC exercise.

The Traditional Leader said Government should continue engaging with traditional leaders as it rolls out VMMC across the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Health public relations officer Amos Zulu.