GOVT RESTRICTS IMPORTS OF POTATOES AND ONIONS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Government has restricted the importation of onion and potatoes to protect interests of local producers of the two agricultural products.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo says there are enough onions and potatoes grown locally to meet national demand.

Currently, South African chain stores such as Shorprite and Pick n Pay have been importing some of these agricultural products despite the local farmers producing enough.