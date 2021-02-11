Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Feb 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
The Government has restricted the importation of onion and potatoes to protect interests of local producers of the two agricultural products.
Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Songowayo Zyambo says there are enough onions and potatoes grown locally to meet national demand.
Currently, South African chain stores such as Shorprite and Pick n Pay have been importing some of these agricultural products despite the local farmers producing enough.
One Response to “GOVT RESTRICTS IMPORTS OF POTATOES AND ONIONS”
Choolwe Haantuba
This is long over due, please ensure that we implement this directive. we have vast resources of Land and water, it is un thinkable that a country with a Govt. can continue to be a bottomless pit for basic food products from other countries. Better late than never. Mr Zyambo please do not only talk about onions we need a comprehensive list of products that should NOT be imported into our country. This will promote our own farmers and that is how they are going to send their children to school. There are NO JOBS in our country and Agriculture should be given priority. I almost wept when I found that Shoprite was even importing Aquelle water from South Africa and people were happy with it. We have several companies purifying water in Zambia and we have more than double the amount of water than South Africa and we still import more. God forgive us for our sins