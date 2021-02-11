LUSAKA DEPUTY MAYOR CALLS FOR STRICT ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 PREVENTIVE MEASURES AMONG PUPILS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 11 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa says the reopening of schools amidst the new wave of COVID-19 calls for strict adherence to preventive measures by the school going children.

Handling over renovated ablution blocks to Chipata Primary School in Lusaka, Mr Shakafuswa said parents and guardians must continue to educate the children on how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The school ablution block was rehabilitated by Prudence Foundation and VAREN.

He said the Coronavirus pandemic has been a source of drawbacks for many people in Zambia and schools have not been an exception.

Mr Shakafuswa emphasized the importance of staying safe by following all the health regulations that have been set by the Ministry of Health.

“This selfless initiative exhibited by Prudence foundation and VAREN will definitely make the city of Lusaka a better place for all who live in it,” Mr Shakafuswa said.

And Prudential managing director Raymond Ngoma said the company was proud to hand over refurbished ablution blocks to 3 deserving schools.

”The facilities provide much needed protection to the pupils as they contend with the coronavirus. We are hopeful that these facilities will create a safer learning environment for our children. Following the call from our community investment arm, the Prudence Foundation, we identified VAREN as a beneficiary of a K40,000 COVID-19 relief fund,” Mr Ngoma said.

“And through Vision Africa Network, we have provided over 80 handwashing Stations to almost 25 schools in Lusaka District and we have managed the renovation of 3 ablution facilities. All in all, we have catered for more than 10,000 school going children,” Mr Ngoma said.