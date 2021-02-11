PRISONER DIES OF COVID-19 AT NAMUSECHE



Chipata ~ Thur, 11 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

An inmate has died of COVID-19 related illness at Namuseche correctional facility in Chipata.

Zambia correctional Service Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe confirmed the develoment in an interview with journalists during the tour of the facility yesterday.

Dr Chileshe said the correctional service has recorded 100 COVID-19 positive cases across the country.

He said the positive cases were recorded among the inmates and members of staff.

Dr Chileshe is on a tour of Eastern Province.

The Commissioner General was welcomed in style by traditional dances performed by inmates at Namuseche correctional facility yesterday.