MY GOVT CARES FOR EVERYONE – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Fri, 12 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has told Zambians that his government cares for every citizen of this country, regardless of political affiliation.

The President has also assured Zambians that his government will ensure law and order prevails before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

Delivering a State of the Nation Address on National Values and Principles in Parliament this morning, President Lungu said his government’s focus is to care for all Zambians.

“Whether you belong to the opposition or ruling party you only have one God given country,” President Lungu said in his address.

And the President said his government places high value on peace and unity and will not allow elections to divide the people.

“My government will ensure law and order prevails before, during and after the general elections this year. That is the only assurance I can make,”President Lungu said.

The Head of State has therefore called on all registered voters to turn up in numbers and elect a leader of their choice on 12 August.

President Lungu said he is glad that the register captured more people than the previous one.

Meanwhile, the Head of State noted that the country has continued experiencing politically motivated violence.

He attributed the cause of the vice to the increased polarisation of the society, especially by politicians.

The President stressed the need for interparty and intraparty dialogue to be promoted to curb violence.

He said political players need to understand that there will always be people with different views and that in every election, there will emerge a victor.

President Lungu said government is committed to promoting democracy, adding that his government believes in the Rule of Law and upholding the constitution.