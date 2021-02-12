HONEYBEE AND ZAMRA TO SETTLE LICENSE CASE OUTSIDE COURT



Lusaka ~ Fri, 12 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited and the Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) have sought to settle outside court a matter in which the pharmacy had sued the regulator over its decision to revoke its operating license.

Honeybee lawyer Mr Tutwa Ngulube informed Lusaka High Court judge Catherine Lombe Phiri that the parties have decided to engage in an ex-curia settlement negotiations and so far, they were making progress in the negotiations outside court.

Honeybee sued ZAMRA and were seeking an order of interim injunction to restrain the authority from revoking its pharmaceutical licence and publish anything on social media and other platforms calculated to at injuring the reputation of Honeybee.

The parties have since resolved to settle the matter outside court.