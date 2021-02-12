NCC WARNS AND CAUTIONS 15 BARS ANS NIGHTCLUBS FOR BREACHING COVID-19 RULES

Ndola ~ Fri, 12 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Public Health inspectors from the Ndola City Council have warned and cautioned 15 bars and night clubs for failing to operate within the stipulated hours as per Presidential directive as well as failure to comply with other health guidelines aimed at mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The said bars paid a deaf ear to the presidential directive despite the Copperbelt Province becoming the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

This follows President Edgar Lungu’s directive that bars, taverns and night clubs should restrict their operations to between 18:00 hours to 23:00 hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays amid the pandemic.

And NCC Assistant public relations officer Waluka Mwaekwa disclosed that a team of health inspectors visited bars and night clubs in the area which they found operating on full capacity.

“The inspectorate team this week visited various locations including Lubuto West and Old Twapia markets were they cautioned 15 bar and night club owners as part of the ongoing compliance spot checks for COVID-19 preventive guidelines. The bars and night clubs that were cautioned were found fully operational in the early hours of the day coupled with minimum to no compliance to the COVID- 19 prevention guidelines. The Council inspectorate team cautioned and warned the bar and night club owners and patrons to adhere to the stipulated hours of operating and all other COVID-19 prevention guidelines or risk being penalized,” she said.

Mwaekwa said the bars and nightclubs have been instructed to close immediately adding that the local authority is disappointed that people are still ignoring the preventive guidelines.

“The Council is disappointed that many people are still ignoring the COVID-19 preventive guideless in spite of the massive sensitisation that has been conducted by Ndola City Council and all other stakeholders. The Council would like to urge the public to take personal responsibility for their health and not only follow the guidelines when they see Council officers.The Council will continue to undertake more education and sensitisation programmes in an effort to increase compliance to the COVID 19 preventive guidelines,” she said.

“The programmes are key to ensuring a sustained understanding of the importance of adhering to the health guidelines. The Council warns repeat offenders that are deliberately frustrating the efforts in reducing the spread of the pandemic that the local authority will not hesitate to penalise those establishments using the sufficient laws provided. It is hoped that there will be significant change in behavior in the adherence to health guidelines.”