YALUMA URGES COOPERATIVES TO BE ACTIVE PARTICIPANTS IN INDUSTRIALIZATION PROCESS

Lusaka ~ Fri, 12 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Commerce Christopher Yaluma yearns to see cooperatives become active participants in the process of rural industrialization and take advantage of the resources that are in abundance in most rural areas.

Speaking during the handover of various equipment to provincial cooperative officers in Lusaka this week, Mr Yaluma stressed the need to enhance Zambia’s nontraditional exports through improved productivity.

He disclosed that his ministry is implementing the cooperative development and sustainability project with support from the enhanced integrated framework.

The minister explained that the overall objective of the project is to enhance Zambia’s non-traditional exports through improved productivity of cooperatives and to strengthen the capacity of the ministry to effectively coordinate trade mainstreaming.

“The project is focusing on cooperatives in the sectors and value chains which have been prioritized in the national export strategy. Cooperatives are urged not just to produce the raw materials, but also process the raw materials and market the products to both the local and International markets. My ministry wants to see cooperatives become active participants in the process of rural industrialization and take advantage of the resources that are in abundance in most rural areas. Cooperative formation is seen as the sure way if ensuring that these resources benefit everyone and create sustainable development for the District and the nation at large,” he said.

Mr Yaluma said the project is encouraging participation of youth cooperatives and female headed cooperatives, and cooperatives with at least 50% female membership.

He said towards the attainment of the objective, the project will enhance the capacities and capabilities of District cooperative officers to deliver business development services adding that the project is expected to increase production and enhance productivity, market access, as well as improve quality of products.