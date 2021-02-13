58-YEAR-OLD PETAUKE MAN JAILED FOR 55 YEARS OVER RAPE



Chipata ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Chipata High Court has sentenced a 38-year-old man of Petauke district to 55 years imprisonment with hard labour for rape.

And a 31-year-old man of Petauke district has been jailed to 22 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement.

Lusaka judge Kazimbe Chenda, who is sitting in Chipata, jailed Noah Banda who was committed to the High Court for sentencing by the Petauke Subordinate Court.

He also jailed Dickson Zulu, also of Petauke District, to 22 years imprisonment for defilement.

Zulu was committed to the High Court for sentencing by the Petauke Subordinate Court.