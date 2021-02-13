COVID-19 CONTRIBUTED TO POOR GRADE 9 RESULTS – YOUTH ACTIVIST

Lusaka ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Youth Governance activist Salatiel Daka has said the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the poor 2020 grade 9 results.

Daka, who is also former Evelyn Hone College Students Union (ECHOSU) Secretary General, said the pandemic’s effects have disturbed the education sector.

Minister of General Education Dr Dennis Wanchinga yesterday released Grade 7 and 9 examination results where it was revealed that only 53.1 percent of pupils who wrote grade 9 exams qualified to grade 10.

Dr Wanchinga said there is need to investigate the causes of the low pass rate at grade 9.

In an exclusive interview with Zambia Reports, Mr Daka said it is too much to expect an excellent performance from pupils, especially at grade 9 level, as the COVID-19 pandemic disturbed not only lessons but social lives in many families.

Mr Daka stressed the need for proper mechanisms to be put in place as the pandemic is seemingly here to stay.