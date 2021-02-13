DR WANCHINGA CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION OF LOW PASS RATE AT GRADE 9



Lusaka ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has said the low pass rate for grade nines in the 2020 examinations needs to be investigated.

All grade seven pupils who sat the 2020 internal examination have qualified to grade 8 and no malpractice was experienced while only 53.1 percent of grade nines qualified to grade 10.

Announcing the results in Lusaka today, Minister of General Education Denis Wanchinga said out of 467,834 candidates who entered the grade 7 composite exams, 403,445 candidates sat for the actual exams.

Dr Wanchinga said of those who sat the exams, 195,507 were boys representing 48.4 percent while 51.5 percent were girls, representing a total candidature of 207,938.

But for grade 9 results, Dr Wanchinga has bemoaned the low pass rate.

The Minister said 254, 852 candidates sat the examination in 2020 out of 284,755 candidates who registered for the grade 9 internal exams.

He said of the number of candidates who sat for the examination, 135,300 passed representing a 53% pass rate.

Dr Wanchinga said there is need to interrogate the low pass rate recorded at grade nine level.