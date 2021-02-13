GRADE 7 RESULTS AN ACADEMIC SUICIDE – NAQEZ

Lusaka ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says it is academic suicide to allow all grade 7 candidates to progress to grade 8 after an examination.

Yesterday, General Education Minister Denis Wanchinga announced during a briefing in Lusaka that all students who sat for grade 7 examinations in 2020 have made it to grade 8.

In a statement issued to the media today, NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa said it is shocking to note that all the said pupils will progress to grade 8.

Mr Chansa described the incident as a clear effort against quality education in the country.

“The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is greatly disturbed to learn that all Grade 7 candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations will be progressing to Grade 8. Automatic progression to Grade 8 is academically suicidal and a clear effort against quality education in the country. Given a nationwide uproar against this policy in 2019, NAQEZ sincerely hoped that the Ministry of General Education would effortlessly abandon this unpopular policy in 2020. As a country, we cannot seriously proceed with a policy and practice that allows even those who cannot read or write to proceed to higher academic levels. This single policy, in NAQEZ’s view, has contributed a great deal to poor quality of secondary education in Zambia because it ushers even poorly-baked learners into the secondary sub-sector from primary school,” he said.

Mr Chansa alleged that the country has a lot of semi-illiterate secondary school learners because of the policy.

He however called on government to reverse the pronouncement stressing that it does not add any value to the country’s education system.

He said the country needs a reintroduction of cut-off points so that only those who score above 600 marks are allowed to pursue an academic path in Grade 8.

Mr Chansa further suggested that the rest should follow a vocational route or repeat Grade 7.

Meanwhile, Chansa commended the Ministry of General Education, the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ), Civil Society, security wings, parents, teachers and candidates for conducting Grades 7 and 9 leakage-free examinations in 2020.

“This feat has given our national examinations notable credibility locally and internationally,” Mr Chansa said.