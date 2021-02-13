LUNDAZI MAN BEATS 3-YEAR-OLD STEP DAUGHTER TO DEATH AFTER WIFE ALLEGEDLY DENIED HIM MORNING SEX



Chipata ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

Ms Rachel Mbao has informed police that her husband, Mr Mathew Njovu, wanted to have sex for 4 hours every morning but he got annoyed after when she suggested 2 hours only and vented his anger on the child.

The 35-year-old suspect of Lundazi is currently on the run and being sought by police.

Ms Mbao told police that her husband, Mr Njovu, had beaten her and locked her up in the house, before he went on to kill the girl after a disagreement over sex.

The incident occurred in Chipangali where the child was discovered dead as the couple was on transit to Chipata.

According to Beats FM, Ms Mbao explained that her husband had told her not to go out of bed every morning from 04:00hrs to 08:00hrs until he was sexually satisfied but she objected because of her business which she does from 06:00hrs.

The objection angered the man who had taken sex boosters and ended up punishing the woman by beating her and locking her up before killing his 3 year old step daughter.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Mr Geza Lungu has confirmed that police have since launched a manhunt for Mr Njovu, the alleged killer.