WE’VE LOST OUR VALUES TO SOCIAL MEDIA, A LAW IS NEEDED BEFORE THINGS BECOME UNCONTROLLABLE – CHIEF MADZIMAWE

Chipata ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people in Kasenengwa District says President Edgar Lungu is right to caution Zambians against abuse of social media because the current trend is disheartening.

In his address to the Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly on the progress made in the application of National Values and Principles on Friday, President Lungu said all those in the habit of abusing social media must know that a law will soon be put in place to protect people from cybercrime.

The Head of State said the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill which will be tabled in parliament is aimed at protecting Zambians and abusers of social media will not go scot-free.

“This Bill aimed at protecting persons from cybercrime will not let you go scot-free if you do not stop abusing innocent people,” President Lungu cautioned.

Commending the President for taking a strong stance against social media abuse, chief Madzimawe said there is need to start addressing social media abuse at family level and expressed worry that even young people are in the forefront of perpetrating cyber crimes.

“I agree with President Edgar Lungu that there is abuse of social media. I think you would agree with me that some people have lost their jobs because of the same abuse of the social media. We should look at the abuse of social media seriously because if left unchecked, our society will be uncontrollable,” the traditional leader warned.

He said abuse of social media has also contributed to loss of values.

“We need to look at it critically, this issue has contributed to our losing of values. Yes, people can talk about the Western culture and the like but now some people are forgetting that they are Zambians or Africans. We have our own way of life which we don’t need to lose. This issue of addressing the abuse of social media should not only be left to government but we should start addressing it from our own homes,” chief Madzimawe said, and welcomed the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill which seeks to cure ills that social media has brought about.