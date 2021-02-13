ZAMRA DENIES HONEYBEE LAWYER’S CLAIMS THAT PARTIES WILL SETTLE LICENSE MATTER OUT OF COURT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 13 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has dispelled assertions made in the Lusaka High Court by Honeybee lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube who alleged that the two parties were at the verge of making an out-of-court (ex-cura) settlement agreement.

ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Mutale Illamupu, has reiterated the fact that Honeybee’s licence was revoked.

She said the licence was revoked because Honeybee had contravened its terms and conditions.

Honeybee also failed to carry out remedial measures as outlined in the Notice of intention to revoke the licence.

Honeybee Pharmaceuticals also ceased to carry out the business of Honeybee Pharmacy without notifying the Authority.