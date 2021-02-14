SOCIAL MEDIA SHOULDN’T BE USED TO INSULT PEOPLE – BUYZED FOUNDER

Chipata ~ Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

BuyZed campaign founder Evans Kazonga Ngoma says social media should not be used to insult people.

Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s statement on abuse of social media during his address to parliament on progress made towards allocation of national values and principles, Mr Ngoma, whose organisation mainly promotes Zambian products, has called for the responsible usage of the social media.

“As BuyZed campaign, our growth, penetration and communication mix are anchored on extensive use of social media platforms. We must embrace social media, albeit responsibly. Social media has debunked narrative setting by traditional media houses and has led to more evidence actually in a way. For instance, now people just at a click of a button record whatever current affairs happening and share either as live reporting or sound bites,” Mr Ngoma said.

“What ought to be done is responsible use and verification of facts before posting. Content is what needs to be managed, give right to respond to the other party and morality. Let’s not abuse, insult let alone barrage one another. Social media is with us and at the core is personal use responsibility.”

He said social media platforms are a true sign of technological advancement.

Mr Ngoma said that social media platforms have so much power, adding that they helped Barack Obama win the American presidency, hence the need to use it responsibly.