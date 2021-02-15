GET COVID TEST CERTIFICATES BEFORE TRAVELING TO SOUTH AFRICA, ADVISES ENVOY



Pretoria ~ Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, has advised Zambians traveling to that country to always have authentic COVID-19 test certificates at ports of entry to avoid breaking the new law of managing the spread of the pandemic in South Africa.

The advice comes in the wake of South Africa’s announcement of opening of its land borders that were closed in January this year in an effort to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti advised that travelers with fake COVID-19 certificates risked being banned from visiting that country for five years as announced by the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Maj Gen Miti said it was important for all travelers to adhere to rules and regulations in order to effectively curb the spread of the virus across borders.

He said the Mission would endeavor to provide adequate and timely information to travelers between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19.

A number of restrictions have been put in place by South Africa, ranging from mandatory wearing of face masks in public spaces to presentation of negative COVID-19 certification.

Among the 20 land borders opened includes Beitbridge, which is one of the gateway borders to and from Zambia.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria,

Mrs Naomi Nyawali.