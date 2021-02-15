LUNGU HONOURS BICYCLE PLEDGE TO EAST HEADMEN



Sinda ~ Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has fulfilled his pledge made during his recent working visit to Eastern Province that he was going to deliver bicycles to all Headmen in the Province to ease their transport problems as they engage their subjects on development.

The promise came to fruition today when the flagship program for the distribution of bicycles to Headmen in all the Constituencies in Eastern Province was rolled out in Sinda District.

Each constituency will receive 500 bicycles through their Members of Parliament, bringing to 9,000 the total number of bicycles to be distributed in all 18 constituencies.

Speaking during the official launch of the program, Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche said the move will enhance communication and progressive activities in the Province as traditional leaders will find it easy to meet their people .

“I must hasten to say that this is a very noble gesture that we must all appreciate and value, I urge the Members of Parliament the District Commissioners and the recipients to look after these bicycles very well , they should make sure that these bicycles are used for their intended purpose,” Ms. Mwiche said.

And the Members of Parliament have thanked President Lungu for the gesture.

Kapoche MP Dr Charles Banda, who is also Local Government Minister, said the gifts has brought a lot of excitement to both the traditional leadership and Members of Parliament.

“It has come as a dream today , it is also important to say that the gift to our Headmen has come at a right time; there is a lot of work to do in villages . I would like convey on behalf of my colleagues sincere gratitude to his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for honoring the pledge which he made when he came to your the Province,” Dr Banda said.

“I was part of that entourage and I know how emphatic he was and this is what has caused a lot of excitement to me and the headmen to see that the promise has been actualized.”

The Ceremony was graced by the Statehouse Permanent Secretary Ms. Christah Kalulu, Ms Mwiche and Sinda District Commissioner Paladious Sakala.