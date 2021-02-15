OLD POLITICIANS SHOULD BE RETIRED – BSLT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Born Short Living Tall (BSLT) Zambia says there is need to retire old Members of Parliament so as to pass the mantle of leadership to the younger generation.

And BSLT Zambia Executive Director Ntalasha Chisha said it is disappointing that most youths and women are not expressing interest to contest for various political positions in the up-coming August 12, 2021 general elections.

Mr Chisha said in a statement issued to the media today that it is high time the mantle of leadership changed by retiring “old, tired and recycled politicians” and bringing on board a new breed of youths, disabled and women.

He said 70% of the current Members of Parliament must retire or forced into retirement if a new spirit of promoting modern politics is to be a reality.

“The era of having career politicians who have failed to represent the needs of their people must come to an end. This can only happen when youths, the disabled and women rise up as one mighty force that is ready to attack a traditional, cultural and social system that is discriminatory and does not support inclusiveness. For political systems to be representative, all parts of society must be included,” he said.

And Mr Chisha urged political stakeholders, the disabled, youths and women organisations to advocate and push for a fair allocation of positions during the adoption of candidates.

He said the move will enable the participation of minority groupings and the most affected citizenry in the governance of our nation will remain mere rhetoric.

“When most youths, the disabled and women are disenfranchised or disengaged from political processes, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice and influence in decisions that affect them and their communities,” Mr Chisha said.

“In new and emerging democracies youths must not be used as tools of political violence and women must not be relegated as back benches but must be encouraged to take the lead. They must be included in formal political systems and decision-making processes as critical players. And as we approach elections, youths must refuse to be used as tools of political violence and women and the disabled should not feel intimidated to vie for any political position. Political parties should encourage the participation of the marginalized in the coming elections by adopting them.”