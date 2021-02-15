I HAVE SUFFERED CYBER BULLYING IN THE LAST FEW DAYS – CHEMBE MP

Lusaka ~ Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

I have suffered extreme cyber bullying in the last few days, including the one by Mr. Obvious Mwaliteta, an experience like no other in my many years of service to the people of Zambia, Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says.

This comes after UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta told Mr Kopulande in a statement that was posted on Zambia Eagle Facebook page to concentrate on his “failed adoption process” in Chembe.

And in a statement made available to Zambia Reports, Mr Kopulande told Mr Mwaliteta that an adoption is the preserve of the “oarty I belong to, the Patriotic Front under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

Mr Kopulande said the ruling party knows what he has done in Chembe as well as his performance in Parliament.

He stressed that he is not working to get adopted, but instead to deliver on his mandate and leave other issues to those responsible for them to make the necessary decisions when the time comes for them to do so.

The lawmaker added that he has served the people to the best of his ability.

With regard to Bill 10, the Member of Parliament said Mr Mwaliteta could have been a beneficiary had it gone through.

And commenting on developmental matters in Chembe, Mr Kopulande said people in the area have witnessed unprecedented development delivered by the Patriotic Front Government since independence.

“They have had schools built and extended; they have a Mini Hospital and other health facilities built, extended or rehabilitated; they have seen communication towers go up getting the entire Constituency connected; they have new markets built in all the Wards giving our mothers decent places to trade from; Chembe has street lights; there is piped running water in addition to numerous boreholes that have been sank in all the Wards to provide safe drinking water and for other household needs,” he said.

Mr Kopulande said cooperatives have been created in his constituency to accelerate economic empowerment.

He said some of the cooperatives have received livestock such as chickens and goats adding that school going girls do not miss class anymore because they receive free sanitary pads from him.

“So, my dear Mr. Mwaliteta, what are you talking about when you have never even stepped a foot in Chembe? Yes, there are many so-called aspiring candidates wanting to take the mantle from me; it is called democracy and that is the name of the game! However, take time and ask some of these candidates which Primary School in Chembe they went to, who their classmates were, who their parents are and where exactly they lived, who their blood relatives in Chembe are so they can be properly identified,” he said.

“You see, there are those little black-and-white birds we call ‘tu katyetye mwenda mwalimwa’; those opportunists who only go to fields after the same have been cultivated by someone else. What have these people done for Chembe before this season? Do they know when and how Chembe became a District and later a Constituency and who was behind that? Do they know when and how Chembe Primary School grew to become Chembe Secondary School and who was behind that? Do they know how electricity got to Chembe and who was behind that? Do they know when and how the bridge on the Luapula River on the border with DRC was built and who was behind that? What exactly do they know about Chembe?”

Meanwhile, Mr Kopulande said the development question faces all political players, whether in the ruling or opposition party as well as all well-meaning citizens.

He said political involvement is a noble calling, a vocation to work for the people so as to improve their welfare and living standards.

The Member of Parliament stressed the need for citizens to build a better Zambia together in unity, based on the cultural and moral values of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.

“This is what has made us the envy, not only of Africa but the whole world. We cannot do that by insults and an insatiable appetite to get power at all costs to the detriment of our country. We cannot turn at each other as though we are enemies when in fact not, when we should be holding each other’s hands to address the challenges that face our country and our people,” he said.

Mr Kopulande said “the day the spirit of Ubuntu permeates our body politic and drive the manner in which we conduct our political engagement, will be the day when we shall see real development come to Zambia”.

“Let political leaders in our country desist the temptation to prey on the artificial differences amongst our people, such as tribe, to advance their narrow political agendas to get power for their self-aggrandizement to massage their overblown egos. Leaders must unequivocally condemn violence and cyber bulling which are showing their ugly faces in our politics. The day the spirit of Ubuntu permeates our body politic and drive the manner in which we conduct our political engagement, will be the day when we shall see real development come to Zambia in a peaceful atmosphere where we are all equal stakeholders and participants in the noble duty of nation building and national development. It will not do to cannibalize our country into little tribal enclaves; we are and must remain; ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION,” he said.