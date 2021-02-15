SUNDAY CHANDA URGES LOVE AMONG ZAMBIANS

Kanchibiya ~ Mon, 15 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Aspiring Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya constituency, Sunday Chanda, yesterday reminded the church that love was the greatest commandment of all as a prerequisite for peace and harmony in the nation.

Mr Chanda, the PF media director, said the church plays a crucial role in upholding values such as unity and peace all anchored by the love of Christ.

“Let us not allow hatred, violence or segregation to dwell in the midst as the body of christ and in our communities. Let us walk in love. It is the greatest commandment of all. When we love one another, there is nothing we cannot achieve – abatemwana, tabachula,” Mr. Chanda said

“Our Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu constantly talks about love because he understands the value of it and knows that those who love each other will never suffer because they share whatever they have, whether big or small – As we say in Bemba, abana balupwa, bayakene ulubalala.”

Mr Chanda said where there is love, people are able to share what they have and they look out for others, ensuring that their needs are met because their love for others compels them to.

And in her sermon to the church, preacher for the day, Mary Chileshe, emphasised further the message of love basing on scripture in Galatians saying all people are one in Christ regardless of the things that make them different such as tribe, race and background, among others.

She said this principle of the Bible should be applied to daily life and when this is done, there will be no division and development will be achieved as people work together.

She added that the message emphasising oneness was being carried out by all congregations of the church and this also showed oneness of the spirit to foster love and unity.

The aspiring lawmaker donated K5000 towards benches for the church. He pledged to give additional support to ensure the church has sufficient seats for congregants.