Bwana Mkubwa in Boreholes Galore

Over 20 boreholes have been drilled and 16 old non-functional boreholes rehabilitated with government support in various peri-urban and rural parts of Bwana Mkubwa Constituency in response to the water blues in the area.

Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament, Dr.Jonas Chanda, who is also Minister of Health, says the move is aimed at increasing residents’ access to clean and safe water in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

Speaking when he separately handed over the new bore holes to the residents of Zambia Compound and Kan’gonga Centre for the disabled in Kavu, Mwenye township, Mwange A and B settlements in Chichele and Old Regiment in Twashuka, Chanda said the boreholes have been drilled in order to respond to the increase in population and demand for water in these densely populated communities.

The lawmaker has assured the residents that more boreholes and water points and sanitation services will be provided as they are social determinants of health which can prevent waterborne diarrhoeal diseases such as typhoid, cholera and dysentery.

The parliamentarian has also assured Katondo and Kabulanda residents in Munkulungwe which have faced with severe water shortages for years that government has provided resources for new water networks which will soon be laid, and residents connected to domestic water lines.

He has also thanked President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for spearheading the Kafulafuta Dam Water Supply Project which will benefit thousands of residents in Mushili, Jacaranda villa, Kaloko where a 5,000 cubic meter water reservoir has been constructed and 70 kilometres of new water networks laid.

And Kavu ward chairman, Maxson Chongo commended the law maker for answering to the calls of the residents to have adequate water in the area.

Lister Musenge and Joyce Lusenkwe who are both differently abled residents of Kang’onga Production Centre said it had been very difficult to fetch water in their state and their children used to suffer walking long distances to fetch water. They say construction of a new bore within Kang’onga production centre has enabled them to have clean water within reach.