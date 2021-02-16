Kafwaya Eyes Solwezi Mayoral Seat

Former Solwezi Central Member of Parliament Dawson Kafwaya has scaled down his ambitions and set his sights on the Solwezi mayoral seat on the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket.

Kafwaya, a former provincial minister for North Western province also served as deputy minister for works and supply.

He crossed over to the Patriotic Front and lost his seat to Stafford Mulusa.

His political volatility took his back to the UPND where his interest in the parliamentary seat has hit a brick wall.

Kafwaya has said that that he has in the last ten months gone round all the wards in the district consulting the people on his next move.

He said for now he will be engaging voters and hopes that he would be adopted by the opposition UPND.

“I am announcing my candidacy for the mayoral of Solwezi, I have toured every ward in the district, and I have consulted our people. My candidacy is therefore based on the conviction that I can win both the nomination in our party UPND and the election,” he stated.