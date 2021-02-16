PF Committed to Consolidating Zambia’s Democratic Credentials

The Patriotic Front says despite the impressive strides that Zambia has made in enhancing its democratic credentials its leadership will not relent in setting the bar higher.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the target of realizing the seventh National Development Plan remained a top priority.

“Patriotic Front under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has continued to provide leadership to ensure that the above goal is achieved, by doing the following: improving Zambia’s policy environment; improving transparency and accountability in all areas and at all levels; deepening Zambia’s inclusive democratic system of governance; ensuring improved service delivery to the people; strengthening rule of law, human rights and constitutionalism; and enhancing our national values, principles and ethics that define who we are as a people,” he said.

“Patriotic Front is pleased to note that the aforementioned strategic interventions by Government, are bearing fruit and been recognized at regional, continental and global level. Regionally and continentally, our continent’s regional bodies and the African Union continue to hold Zambia as the bastion of peace and stability as well as one of the best shining examples of inclusive democratic systems of governance on the continent.”

He added: “At a global level, this positive recognition is evidenced by the number of international bodies placing Zambia as one of the countries where inclusive democracy is thriving. Clearly, inclusive democracy in Zambia is not being stifled as some stakeholders within Zambia erroneously insinuate, with the aim of misleading the world.”

Chanda said, “Patriotic Front remains resolute that despite the above notable successes in this area, it shall not rest but remain extremely committed to the goal of continuously improving Zambia’s governance environment so that our country shall not only be a shining example worldwide, but through this process: Zambia shall accelerate the achievement of a diversified and inclusive economy towards the year 2030, while at the same time; firmly placing our nation as the unrivalled beacon of human brotherhood, peace, stability, unity and love.”