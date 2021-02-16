SOCIAL MEDIA ABUSE HAS AFFECTED A LOT OF PEOPLE – PASTOR PETER CHANDA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 16 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Leader of the opposition New Congress Party (NCP) pastor Peter Chanda has welcomed the move by Cabinet to approve the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill, 2021 for presentation before parliament aimed at protecting citizens from cybercrime.

Reverend Chanda noted that the abuse of social media has affected a lot of people, among which are politicians.

He said social media is infiltrated by cowards who insult people, including the Head of State.

The opposition leader said leader of the opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Edith Nawakwi is among the politicians that have been abused on social media for standing up for justice against political players.

The Reverend has called on the youths to use social media positively.

Meanwhile, Reverend Chanda has called on politicians to uphold integrity, patriotism as well as values and principles.

He stressed the need for politicians to respect divergent views adding that there is need for Zambia to uphold values as well as morals because it is a Christian nation.

“We need to respect divergent views, we cannot agree, just like me I cannot agree with the policies of the UPND. But that does not make me an enemy to people that are within the UPND. They are my brothers and sisters. We are one Zambia one nation. And going forward, as we are going towards elections, my prayer is that we want to see that Bill enacted.”

And the opposition leader has urged the media to uphold its ethics as country heads to polls on August 12.