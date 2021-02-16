UNESCO Approves Zambia’s Requests for 2020-2021

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, has approved Zambia’s five requests submitted under the Participation Programme for 2020-2021 totaling,104,500.00 thousand U.S dollars.

The proposals made by the government of Zambia in an efforts in improving Education and the Safeguarding of Cultural activities in the country.

UNESCO’s Participation Programme is designed to provide direct assistance to initiatives undertaken by Member States in the Organization’s fields of competence, in line with priorities determined by the countries themselves, with proposals submitted via UNESCO National Commissions.

The proposed activities submitted were on community sensitization on the proposed (Kafue Flats) Lochinvar/Blue Lagon proposed Biosphere Reserve and Re-zonation of Lower Zambezi Escarpment proposed Biosphere Reserve and the Documentation of Traditional Ceremonies with a View to Safeguarding.

The other three requests were on strengthening the Alignment of Curriculum and Learning Assessment, Teacher Policies and practices through capacity building in Curriculum Development and Design; Promoting Gender Equality in Education through Community Engagement and Empowering Women through Community Action on Education for Sustainable Development.

Commenting on the development, Zambia’s Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Dr. Christine Sata, was elated to learn about this achievement to the Country saysing Zambia has benefited greatly since it joined UNESCO.

She says the Organisation does not only support Zambia in the areas of Education but also in Science, Culture, among others.

Mrs. Sata has thanked the Director-General for UNESCO Ms. Audrey Azoulay, for approving all the five requests submitted under the Participation Programme for 2020-2021.

Ambassador Kaseba-SATA was also grateful to the NATCOM Secretary-General Dr. Charles Ndakala and his Team for being consistent and instrumental in Zambia recording this achievement.

The Ambassador has since called for continued partnership with UNESCO and thanked the Team who worked tirelessly in preparing the approved activities to ensure successful funding.

The Culture Sector, in consultation with the UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa based in Harare, Zimbabwe, recommended this request for approval and stressed active involvement of the relevant communities throughout the implementation of the proposed activities.

This statement has been issued to media by Ms. Yande MUSONDA, first Secretary for press at the Zambian Embassy in France and Permanent delegation of Zambia to UNESCO.