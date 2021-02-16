Wholesale Passage to Grade Eight Worries AJUDE

A Non-Governmental Organisation Activists for Justice and Development (AJUDE) has expressed concern over the wholesale qualification of all candidates that sat for grade seven examinations to get grade eight.

AJUDE National Coordinator Bernie Muyangwa said the move will put teachers under more pressure as they will now be forced to teach things that would have been taught in the lower grades.

He has indicated that while there has in the last years been 100 percent pass rate at grade seven, the case is different at grade nine.

Muyangwa said the 51% pass rate at grade nine level should provide an insight what could happen once the current crop of grade eight pupils sit for examinations next year.

Muyangwa said it does not help to have all those children move to grade eight when most of them fail to progress to grade 10.

All the pupils that sat for grade seven examinations were granted unconditional passage to grade eight.