Chief Nkambo Hails PF Driven Development Agenda

A traditional leader on the Copperbelt has hailed President Edgar Lungu for the massive developmental projects in different parts of the country.

Chief Nkambo of the Lamba speaking people of Masaiti District said President Lungu and his government have prioritised rural development.

He was speaking when Patriotic Front Copperbelt chairman Nathan Chanda paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

Chief Nkambo said the developments embarked on by government among them roads, hospitals and schools are there for everyone to see.

He said traditional leaders will remain partners to government and ensure development reaches the people.

And the Chief Nkambo has urged all political players to ensure peace prevails as the country heads to polls in August.

He said when there is peace more people will turn up to vote for their respective candidates without fear.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda said the ruling party will work closely with chiefs in reaching out to communities.

He said traditional leaders are key partners in development and will not be left behind.