Chingola Man Surrenders Himself after Killing Wife

A 45-year-old man of Chingola has surrendered himself to police after killing his wife following a domestic dispute.

Joshua Mumba of Nchanga North is alleged to have squandered K200 that was meant to buy necessities at home sparking rage in his wife.

The move resulted in him picking up a quarrel with his wife which later led to a fight.

Copperbelt Police Chief Elias Chushi said the suspect is alleged to have beaten his wife Violet Kachimba, 40, using fists and a big stick leading to her death.

Chushi said the deceased sustained bruises and a deep cut on her head adding that the body has been moved to Nchanga North Hospital mortuary.

“It is alleged that, the husband squandered K200, cash money meant to buy necessities for the family,” he stated.

Chushi said the suspect is currently in police custody.