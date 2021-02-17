Chiteme Offers 500 Refurbished Desks to Kitwe Schools

Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has refurbished over five hundred desks that will be distributed to different schools in his constituency following requests by the schools.

Chiteme who is National Development and Planning Minister disclosed this when he handed over 30 desks to Luyando Community School.

The parliamentarian who has also set aside K195,000 to go towards schools fees for the vulnerable pupils in the constituency said education is an equalizer.

Chiteme said government has prioritised development in the education sector and this is to ensure every child gets an education.

Meanwhile, Kitwe District Education Board Secretary Chris Nyungila has announced the deployment of a headteacher and two more teachers to the school.

He said this is because government has taken over the school which had previously been run by the community.

And Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has commended Chiteme for always being available to supplement government efforts in the education sector.

He said the support to the schools will go a long way in improving learning facilities for the learners.