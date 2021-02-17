PRESIDENT LUNGU TO COMMISSION STATE OF-THE-ART TEACHING AND LEARNING COMPLEX AT UNZA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu will this Friday commission UNZA’s newly completed teaching and learning complex housing two lecture theatres with a cumulative sitting capacity of 700 students.

The Teaching and Learning Complex constructed at the UNZA main campus between the Confucius Institute and the Population Studies teaching building, has been constructed using funds internally generated by UNZA through the partnership with Graduare Property Development Zambia Limited, the proprietors of East Park Mall.

“Arising from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony to be graced by the Head of State shall be highly restricted to Management of the University of Zambia and its partners, government officials and selected media outlets. To allow all stakeholders an opportunity to participate in the commissioning process, the event will be live-streamed on all UNZA Official Social Media platforms,” UNZA acting head of communications and marketing, Dr. Brenda Bukowa stated.