UNKNOWN PEOPLE SHOOT DEAD POLYGAMOUS HEAD TEACHER IN ISOKA



Isoka ~ Wed, 17 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Unknown people have shot dead a head teacher at Kameka Primary School in Isoka district, Muchinga province.

Muchinga province police commissioner, Lizzie Machina, has confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday around 19:30 hours in teachers compound at Kameka Primary School in Sansamwenje area Chief Kafwimbi district in Isoka.

Ms. Machina says the murder was reported at Isoka Police Station by Derrick Musukwa aged 43, a teacher at kameka primary school.

She has identified the deceased as Steven Kabwe, aged 56, a head teacher who was shot dead by unknown persons, causing him to sustain a broken jaw and gunshot wounds on the left shoulder.

“Brief facts are that m/Stephen Kabwe, now the deceased, was in a polygamous marriage but both his wives left their matrimonial house. The first to leave was his first wife f/Nalungwe Kabwe in 2015, while his second wife f/Peggy Nawakwi left him in October 2020,” she said.

The deceased hired a helper Peter Simwanda aged 25 who has been staying with him until his death.

She explains that on the material day, the helper was having supper in the kitchen with Mr Kabwe when he heard a gunshot and saw the headteacher lying on the floor.

He then alerted other teachers in the school compound who also went to the scene and found their head teacher lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Police visited the scene and collected the body which was finally deposited in Isoka district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The motive behind the murder is not yet ascertained. Investigations in the matter continue.