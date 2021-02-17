UNZA STUDENT GIVEN SUSPENDED SENTENCE FOR STEALING JAMESON WORTH K578

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has jailed a University of Zambia student to six months suspended sentence for stealing Jameson whiskey worth K578.99 from Pick n’ Pay.

Brian Chansa, 27, of Mongu, was charged with theft.

Allegations were that on January 24 this year, Chansa stole Jameson Whiskey worth K578.99 from Pick N’ Pay at Levy Mall.

Chansa pleaded guilty when he appeared for plea before magistrate Nsunge Chanda.

Asked why he stole the alcohol, Chansa explained that he was under pressure and intoxicated.

He also explained that he was under pressure as he had no money to pay for registration.

And facts presented in court were that on the material day, James Phiri, a complainant on behalf of Pick N’ Pay received a report of theft.

A security guard who was manning the CCTV and entrance to the shop informed Mr Phiri, an administrative officer, that a man in the shop opened a bottle of Jameson and started drinking.

The court heard that a description of the suspect was given to Phiri and Chansa was apprehended as he was about to exit the shop.

Asked why he never paid for the beer, Chansa never gave a satisfactory answer and was taken to Lusaka Central Police Station where he was detained.

Magistrate Chanda convicted Chansa upon his own admission of guilt and confirmation that the facts of the case were true and correct.

In mitigation, Chansa said he was remorseful for his actions and regrets what he did.

He asked the court to give him a non custodial sentence, especially that he is an orphan who had several pressures at the time.

“I also have a problem with my sight. I regret my actions and I am sorry to the people affected by my actions,” Chansa said.

Passing sentence, magistrate Chanda said she would exercise leniency, considering that Chansa is young and had a future ahead but described his behavior as unfortunate.

She said Chansa degraded himself by stealing alcohol.

The magistrate said Chansa should not have resorted to stealing and drinking beer after being pressured because problems will always be there.

“There are a lot of orphans with problems. You are just destroying your future,” magistrate Chanda told Chansa.

She sentenced Chansa to six months imprisonment with hard labour but suspended it to 12 months, meaning the convict will not go to jail on condition that he does not commit a similar crime.