ZAMBIA IN ADDITIONAL €58M SUPPORT FOR COVID-19 FIGHT



Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The European Union (EU) has mobilized 58 million Euros additional support to Zambia, towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic .

In 2020, the EU had sucured 2.7 million Euros, for the procurement of essential medicines and life saving commodities towards the fight against COVID-19.

This came to light in Lusaka today when Minister of Health, Dr Jonas Chanda, held a virtual meeting with European Union Charge’d Affairs, Bruno Hausens, who was representing the EU Ambassador to Zambia, Jacek Jankowski.

Mr. Hausens said the EU has extended its support to ensure that Zambia remains sustainable in the midst of the pandemic which has destabilized the global socio-economic status.

Mr Hausens said the EU stands ready to support the Zambian Government and has assured Zambia that his organization is a constant and reliable partner during the COVID-19 period.

And Dr Chanda thanked the European Union for the continued support in several areas especially in the Health Sector.

Dr Chanda further assured that the financial support given to Zambia by the EU will be used transparently in order for it to benefit the majority Zambians.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Health public relations unit today.